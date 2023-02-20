City of Ketchum looking to combine EMS forces in Blaine County

Members of the Blaine County Ambulance Board have expressed doubts about their ability to fund the increased costs of Emergency Medical Services.
City of Ketchum looking to combine EMS forces in Blaine County
City of Ketchum looking to combine EMS forces in Blaine County(KMVT-NEWS)
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s a move to endorse the City of Ketchum’s consolidation of its County Fire and Emergency Agencies. And officials would like to hear the community’s thoughts on this matter.

Members of the Blaine County Ambulance Board have expressed doubts about their ability to fund the increased costs of Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Representatives from Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Wood River are looking forward to having future discussions.

“There are you know five or six different fire chiefs who are running different operations in coordinated ways - with mutual aid. But maybe there’s a better way to do this. We just want to have this exploratory meeting on the stage and see if anything will come of it,” said Ketchum Mayor – Neil Bradshaw.

Meanwhile, Ketchum residents have been advocating for more affordable housing units to be built through events like Occupy Ketchum.

Officials say the housing crisis is still forcing some local workers to be displaced.

On Tuesday, there will be a public hearing for a recommendation to hold a third reading and adoption of ordinance 12-44, which provides for a local option tax in the upcoming May election.

“Then it’s all about educating voters and letting them have their own choice. We cannot advocate as such for one vote or the other by using city resources, but we can put this measure in front of voters and since we’re at the 3rd reading of the meeting it looks like the council putting that on the ballot in May,” said Bradshaw.

The mayor says if all goes well, this will be on the May 16th ballot, regarding a split of the one percent tourism tax proposals.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living

Latest News

McCall Police investigating fatal shooting over the weekend
McCall Police investigating fatal shooting over the weekend
What a local social worker has to say about House Bill 63, allowing therapist and counselors to...
What a local social worker has to say about House Bill 63, allowing therapist and counselors to deny clients in Idaho
Natalie Suaste
Jerome native, and University of Idaho Junior, is working to show Latinx students that college is possible
The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and...
Student ID, and Electoral College legislation is heading to House floor