City of Ketchum looking to combine EMS forces in Blaine County

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s a move to endorse the City of Ketchum’s consolidation of its County Fire and Emergency Agencies. And officials would like to hear the community’s thoughts on this matter.

Members of the Blaine County Ambulance Board have expressed doubts about their ability to fund the increased costs of Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Representatives from Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Wood River are looking forward to having future discussions.

“There are you know five or six different fire chiefs who are running different operations in coordinated ways - with mutual aid. But maybe there’s a better way to do this. We just want to have this exploratory meeting on the stage and see if anything will come of it,” said Ketchum Mayor – Neil Bradshaw.

Meanwhile, Ketchum residents have been advocating for more affordable housing units to be built through events like Occupy Ketchum.

Officials say the housing crisis is still forcing some local workers to be displaced.

On Tuesday, there will be a public hearing for a recommendation to hold a third reading and adoption of ordinance 12-44, which provides for a local option tax in the upcoming May election.

“Then it’s all about educating voters and letting them have their own choice. We cannot advocate as such for one vote or the other by using city resources, but we can put this measure in front of voters and since we’re at the 3rd reading of the meeting it looks like the council putting that on the ballot in May,” said Bradshaw.

The mayor says if all goes well, this will be on the May 16th ballot, regarding a split of the one percent tourism tax proposals.

