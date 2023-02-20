Gas leak in Twin Falls County caused by hit and run, crews respond

Kimberly, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Emergency crews have cleared the scene. Polk St. West, and it will remain closed while the gas line is repaired.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a hit and run accident, along with the Rock Creek Fire Department and the Kimberly Police Department, on Polk Street West and 3400 East, on Saturday.

A witness claimed that a possible grey Toyota Tundra hit a gas main.

Intermountain Gas is on scene, and the area will be closed to through traffic for an unknown time for repairs to the gas line, says the sheriff’s office

The Twin Falls Count Sheriff’s are advising residents to plan on traffic closures in the area and an interruption in natural gas services to those who live in the area.

