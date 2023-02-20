Gas leak in Twin Falls County caused by hit and run, crews respond

Emergency crews have cleared the scene. Polk St. West, and it will remain closed while the gas...
Emergency crews have cleared the scene. Polk St. West, and it will remain closed while the gas line is repaired.(Twin falls County Sheriff's)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kimberly, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Emergency crews have cleared the scene. Polk St. West, and it will remain closed while the gas line is repaired.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a hit and run accident, along with the Rock Creek Fire Department and the Kimberly Police Department, on Polk Street West and 3400 East, on Saturday.

A witness claimed that a possible grey Toyota Tundra hit a gas main.

Intermountain Gas is on scene, and the area will be closed to through traffic for an unknown time for repairs to the gas line, says the sheriff’s office

The Twin Falls Count Sheriff’s are advising residents to plan on traffic closures in the area and an interruption in natural gas services to those who live in the area.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation

Latest News

Oakley High School
Oakley community holding benefit concert dinner for music teacher who is fighting cancer
insert
Idaho State Board of Education members weigh in on school choice
Senator Mike Crapo Courtesy of: U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, &amp;amp; Urban...
Crapo, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Address Rape Kit Backlog
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Caldwell teacher is facing abuse charges