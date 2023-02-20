McCall Police investigating fatal shooting over the weekend

MCCALL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — McCall Police responded to a fatal shooting on Saturday.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to CBS 2 in Boise.

The incident took place in the 100-block of Eagle Shores Court in McCall.

When authorities arrived, they found two people injured -.a male was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment - a female died at the scene.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. Idaho State Police have been asked to assist in the investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed and no arrest has been made.

