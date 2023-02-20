McCall Police investigating fatal shooting over the weekend

Officers responded to a domestic violence call after 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to CBS 2 in Boise.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MCCALL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — McCall Police responded to a fatal shooting on Saturday.

The incident took place in the 100-block of Eagle Shores Court in McCall.

When authorities arrived, they found two people injured -.a male was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment - a female died at the scene.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. Idaho State Police have been asked to assist in the investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed and no arrest has been made.

