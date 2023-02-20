Student ID, and Electoral College legislation is heading to House floor

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation that will prohibit the use of student ID cards at the polls will be heading to House floor

Caldwell Rep. Tina Lambert is the sponsor of HB124. She recently told the House State Affairs Committee that it is important that Idahoans know their elections are secure, and there is concern that student identification cards are susceptible to fraud.

Additionally, She told the committee that students do not need to show proof of identification to get a student ID card.

However, those who opposed the bill at the committee hearing said there is no proof of fraud in Idaho from student ID cards, and some students do not have the resources to get a drivers license.

Lambert said this bill is a replacement to HB54 . Her previous legislation prohibited students ID and the completion of an affidavit in lieu of showing personal identification. Her current legislation just prohibits student ID cards.

Also in the Idaho State Capitol, a resolution is moving forward that reaffirms the importance of the Electoral College, and Idaho’s commitment to protecting it.

Blanchard Rep. Heather Scott said the aim of her HCR2 is to raise awareness on what a popular vote system could do to small states like Idaho. She told the House State Affair Committee the Electoral College gives a voice to small states and rural voters.

“A very different process is being promoted around the country is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. There are 15 states already that have joined into this compact,” Scott said.

HCR2 urges the Idaho Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State to join the Idaho legislature in opposing any efforts to repeal or nullify the Electoral College process.

Her resolution passed through the House State Affairs Committee and is heading to the house floor

