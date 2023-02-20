Jerome native, and University of Idaho Junior, is working to show Latinx students that college is possible

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Natalie Suaste always knew she wanted to further her education, but as a first-generation college student, at times - she doubted if it was even possible.

“As a first generation, it was extremely hard, because I couldn’t run to my parents and have a conversation with them about how hard my chemistry class was, or how to fill out Fafsa which is a huge concept with college,” said Suaste, who is majoring in psychology and philosophy.

But, attending college was something Suaste really wanted to do, and discovered the College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP, at the University of Idaho.

The CAMP program assists students who have come from qualified migrant and seasonal farming backgrounds with academic and financial support and by giving them a support system on campus.

“The community here, my professors, my departments, have been phenomenal at not only helping me achieve my dreams, but connecting me to people who do look like me, and who have walked the path that I want to walk, in order for me to get there,” said Suaste.

Now she serves as the director of diversity and inclusion for their student government, advocating for minority students.

She’s no stranger to helping out, as she was civically active at Jerome High School when she was president of Latino’s in Action.

“Through this role, I’ve had the opportunity to help students who have similar backgrounds as I do, and I’m really passionate about doing that too,” said Suaste.

She says, she wants students like her to know that college is possible, and there are people out there who will help you on your path, even if she had to become that person for her peers.

“We’re that resource that they need, and they can reach out to us, and I would say, the most powerful tool that one can receive as a minority is education, not only for themselves, but for the community that desperately needs more leaders,” said Suaste.

