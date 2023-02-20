Weeks, Roger Earl

NAMPA—Roger Earl Weeks, 75 of Nampa, passed away February 9, 2023 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Nampa, Idaho.

Born to Earl H. Weeks and Dorothy (Presnell) Weeks in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 30, 1947.

Roger attended schools in Kimberly Idaho with the class of 1966. After high school Roger enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. In the Army he trained as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne at Fort Benning, Georgia. During one of his training jumps he injured both of his legs and was required to cross train into a combat engineer career field. After formal training he was deployed to the Republic of Vietnam for 13 months. While serving in Vietnam his unit was tasked with building aircraft landing strips and helicopter landing zones. After his return to the U.S. he was assigned to several different Army posts in Texas and Oklahoma. After discharge from the Army Roger returned to Kimberly, Idaho and was employed by Kimberly Nurseries. He continued to work in the landscaping and construction business for many years.

In the mid 1980′s Roger moved to Kuna, Idaho and started a company in the refrigeration business repairing equipment for commercial business and dairy producers in the Treasure Valley.

Roger was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Marie Presnell; parents, Earl and Dorothy Weeks; brother, Dan Shelton of Kuna; sister, Lois Emerson of Clarkston, Washington; brother, Rodney Weeks of Kimberly.

Roger is survived by his sons, Kevan (Nikki) and grandson Brandon; Monte (Tanda) and grandchildren Cannon, Cash, and Nixon. Roger is survived by brothers, Joe (Linda) Weeks of Kimberly; Larry Weeks of Kimberly; Dave (Paula) Weeks of Hansen; and Doug (Laura) Weeks of Kimberly; brother-in-law Paul Emerson of Clarkston, Wa; and many nieces and nephews. Roger is also survived by his former wife Phyllis Wickham.

A very special thank you to a dear friend, Paula Sorensen, for her care and support to Roger and his little dog, Abby.

Services are to be determined at a later date. All arrangements are being coordinated through Nampa Funeral Home—Yraguen Chapel.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.