What a local social worker has to say about House Bill 63, allowing therapist and counselors to deny clients in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last week, House Bill 63 passed the Idaho House of Representatives that would allow counselors and therapist to refuse counseling to a client “if” it would conflict with the sincerely held principles of the counselor or therapist.

Zach Ivey, a licensed clinical social worker, said he understands the purpose of the bill. However, as a social worker - his training is to identify their own biases and put them aside for the good of the client.

Supporters of the Bill say it will provide a safety net for therapists by allowing them to transfer clientele if their principles do not align.

However, opponents said it could be damaging to clients if they are denied service - as they could feel they are unwanted or unworthy of help.

“As a social worker one of our driving principles is ‘do no harm’ and if my bias gets in the way of the therapeutic process - we will be doing harm to a client,” said Ivey.

Ivey added that while, the Bill does offer a level of security to him and other therapist and counselors - he doesn’t feel he would need it as his main goal is away’s what is best for the client.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.