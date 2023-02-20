What a local social worker has to say about House Bill 63, allowing therapist and counselors to deny clients in Idaho

Supporters of the Bill say it will provide a safety net for therapists by allowing them to transfer clientele if their principles do not align.
What a local social worker has to say about House Bill 63, allowing therapist and counselors to deny clients in Idaho(https://www.123rf.com/)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last week, House Bill 63 passed the Idaho House of Representatives that would allow counselors and therapist to refuse counseling to a client “if” it would conflict with the sincerely held principles of the counselor or therapist.

Zach Ivey, a licensed clinical social worker, said he understands the purpose of the bill. However, as a social worker - his training is to identify their own biases and put them aside for the good of the client.

However, opponents said it could be damaging to clients if they are denied service - as they could feel they are unwanted or unworthy of help.

“As a social worker one of our driving principles is ‘do no harm’ and if my bias gets in the way of the therapeutic process - we will be doing harm to a client,” said Ivey.

Ivey added that while, the Bill does offer a level of security to him and other therapist and counselors - he doesn’t feel he would need it as his main goal is away’s what is best for the client.

