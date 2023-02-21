House fire in Twin Falls highlights the need for proper smoke detectors for your home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There were some tense moments Monday night when a fire erupted in a home in Twin Falls.

Shortly before 9 p.m. the Twin Falls Fire Department received the call and responded to 1950 Poplar Avenue, upon arrival crews were able to extinguish the small blaze.

It was discovered that the fire started from hot ashes and coals from a wood stove being thrown into a plastic waste basket - and left unattended.

Thankfully the homeowner’s brand of smoke detectors automatically called emergency dispatch and the fire department responded a few minutes later.

Since the homeowner had working smoke detectors, that alerted emergency services, fire crews prevented the house from being a total loss.

Fire Officials say this is a great lesson to learn about fire safety and prevention - as well as proper disposal of ashes from a wood burning stove.

“The new smoke detectors, in combination with the carbon-monoxide detectors, actually have a ten-year battery on the inside. So, they’re sealed and good for ten years from the day of installation. Those still need to be tested on a regular basis. We suggest about once a month, to push the test bottom to make sure it works correctly,” said Gabriel Hammett from the Twin Falls Fire Department.

The homeowner, Lance Butler, of the Kimberly School District is grateful that the damage was minimal, and he is thankful for the quick response of the Twin Falls Fire Department.

