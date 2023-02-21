Kimberly clinches spot at state tournament with win over Filer

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys basketball team will get a chance to defend their 2021-2022 state title.

The Bulldogs qualified for this year’s 3A state tournament with a win in a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference elimination game over Filer.

Kimberly 48, Filer 43

The Bulldogs, who grabbed the conference’s second berth at state, will play at Buhl Wednesday in the SCIC championship game.

Since Kimberly is coming out of the loser’s bracket, they have to beat Buhl twice, while the Indians have to win just once to win the conference title.

