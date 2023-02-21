Kimberly clinches spot at state tournament with win over Filer

The Bulldogs will play in the SCIC championship game Wednesday
The Bulldogs will play in the SCIC championship game Wednesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:08 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys basketball team will get a chance to defend their 2021-2022 state title.

The Bulldogs qualified for this year’s 3A state tournament with a win in a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference elimination game over Filer.

Kimberly 48, Filer 43

The Bulldogs, who grabbed the conference’s second berth at state, will play at Buhl Wednesday in the SCIC championship game.

Since Kimberly is coming out of the loser’s bracket, they have to beat Buhl twice, while the Indians have to win just once to win the conference title.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Twin Falls man arrested over the weekend for attempted strangulation
Jackpot, NV housing concerns
Jackpot, Nevada residents concerned about increased cost of living

Latest News

The Bulldogs will play in the SCIC championship game Wednesday
Kimberly clinches spot at state tournament with win over Filer
Dietrich falls in 1A DII championship game to Council
Raft River edges Oakley to claim first girls basketball state title
Dietrich falls in 1A DII championship game to Council
Raft River edges Oakley to claim first girls basketball state title
CSI women win scenic west
CSI women clinch Scenic West regular season title with win over CSN