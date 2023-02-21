Legislation pertaining to TikTok and voter guides make it out of committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation is heading to the Senate floor that will pave the way for voter guides for Idaho’s primary and general elections.

Idaho Secretary State Phil McGrane told the Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday, that the voters guides will be unique to each legislative district, and have comprehensive information on state and national candidates, as well as initiatives and referendums.

McGrane said the goal of SB1078 is to expand upon the current voter pamphlet, which limited to basically ballot questions. He also said he would eventually like to have the voter guide include candidates in local elections.

McGrane told the committee right now some of the voter guides out there from private parties are biased, and the state guide would provide a nonpartisan alternative.

Additionally, he said voter guides are the most common request he hears from people moving to Idaho from out of state, as most neighboring states have them.

“They(voters) know who they are going to vote for president, but they so often do not know who their legislators are. They certainly do not know who their county officials are. I hear about judges all the time,” McGrane said.

He said the voter guides will cost the state $750,000 annually, and would include a paper and online version on the Secretary of State’s website.

The guides would be sent to households and county clerks offices no later than 30 days before the election.

In December 2022 Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued an executive order banning Tiktok on state-issued devices and networks.. Now one Idaho lawmaker is looking to take it a step further.

Eagle Rep. Ted Hill’s legislation will prevent the presence of the TikTok application on any state government issued device or network under state control, or agency or entity funded by state appropriations, which would in part include colleges, universities, correctional facilities, and the Idaho National Guard.

According to legislation it would be a misdemeanor offense for someone to download or use the TikTok application or visit the TikTok website on any network owned by, operated by, or otherwise under the control of state government or on any state government-issued device, including but not limited to a cellular phone, a computer, or any other device capable of internet connectivity.

Furthermore the legislation states:

The executive branch, the legislative branch, and the judicial branch shall implement controls to prevent the use of TikTok on state government-issued equipment or while connected to any network owned, operated, or otherwise under the control of state government.

Hill told the House State Affairs Committee on Monday the objective is to prevent the collection of private data of Idaho citizens being shared with foreign governments.

“TikTok is directly controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. They operate and collect data specifically for them. The potential to infiltrate our culture is apparent. I think the thought of the Chinese Communist Party influence on our children should get everyone’s attention,” Hill said.

Hill said his legislation would not extend to individual’s privately owned devices. His proposed legislation was approved by the committee and will possibly receive a public hearing at a future date.

