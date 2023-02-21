Legislation prohibiting vaccine passports makes it out of the House

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation pertaining to prohibiting certain vaccine passports in the public sector is moving on to the Senate after passing through the House Monday morning.

HB155 passed through the house 49 to 21.

Rep. Jason Monks bill builds upon Governor Brad Little’s executive order issued in 2021. His proposed legislation provides that individuals will not be required to provide proof of vaccination, or negative test results, in order to apply or receive services provided by the state or political subdivision of the state, enter a government venue, or to be hired by state or political subdivision.

Additionally, no one is required to receive a vaccination or provide proof of having received a vaccination if the vaccine is being offered under emergency use authorization.

The legislation does have exemptions for people who have to travel out of state, or out of the country as part of their job. Additionally, vaccination would be allowed when it is specified in the employee’s job description at the time of hiring.

Monk’s bill received mixed reaction from Republicans and Democrats, before passing. Some expressed concern about a new COVID variant emerging.

“A future ‘typhoid marry’ can go anywhere they want and any place, and infect people with a version yet to exist that can kill one in every ten people, one in every four people, so I think we have to be very careful about over reaching in this legislation, Rep. Steve Berch said.

Twin Falls Rep. Greg Lanting voted against the bill because it extended to local governments.

