Magic Valley Symphony invites all area 4th graders to special concert

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As part of Magic Valley Symphony’s mission of educating and entertaining the community of Southern Idaho with music, once a year, they visit school’s to speak with the 4th graders.

Tuesday morning, they visited Filer Intermediate School and spoke with all the 4th graders.

They spoke about what a symphony is, and the types of music that they play as well as proper concert behavior.

All of the students in 4th grade are given two free tickets to attend the special 4th grade concert for free with a guardian.

They hope this introduces the students to music and encourages them to try new things.

“4th graders are the best, and they can carry, even if they don’t continue on and be a concert pianist, they still have got that music in them, for the rest of their lives,” said Amy Toft with the Magic Valley Symphony.

The 4th grade concert is on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. and then the symphony will perform on Friday night for the general public at 7:30 p.m.

All concerts are at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

