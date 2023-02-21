Magic Valley Symphony invites all area 4th graders to special concert

Tuesday morning, they visited Filer Intermediate School and spoke with all the 4th graders.
Magic Valley Symphony Concert
Magic Valley Symphony Concert(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As part of Magic Valley Symphony’s mission of educating and entertaining the community of Southern Idaho with music, once a year, they visit school’s to speak with the 4th graders.

Tuesday morning, they visited Filer Intermediate School and spoke with all the 4th graders.

They spoke about what a symphony is, and the types of music that they play as well as proper concert behavior.

All of the students in 4th grade are given two free tickets to attend the special 4th grade concert for free with a guardian.

They hope this introduces the students to music and encourages them to try new things.

“4th graders are the best, and they can carry, even if they don’t continue on and be a concert pianist, they still have got that music in them, for the rest of their lives,” said Amy Toft with the Magic Valley Symphony.

The 4th grade concert is on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. and then the symphony will perform on Friday night for the general public at 7:30 p.m.

All concerts are at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Behind the Business: Buffalo Café
Behind the Business: Buffalo Café

Latest News

New report shows Idaho employment is on an upward trend
New report shows Idaho employment is on an upward trend
Ranked choice voting targeted in bill introduced by lawmakers
Housing market in Idaho
What are the current housing trends for Southern Idaho?
House fire in Twin Falls highlights the need for proper smoke detectors in your home
House fire in Twin Falls highlights the need for proper smoke detectors for your home