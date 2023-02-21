New report shows Idaho employment is on an upward trend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s short term employment growth is expected to continue according to estimates just released by the Idaho Department of Labor.

New short-term employment projections show that Idaho’s healthy rate of job creation is expected to continue over the next two years.

Total employment in Idaho — including self-employed and family businesses — reached a new high of just over 854,000 in 2022; and is projected to grow by 1.4% annually, reaching 878,000 by next year.

The department of labor report indicates that there are many signs that indicate strength in Idaho’s labor market moving forward, including low unemployment levels, high levels of in-migration, job openings and high wage growth.

