Police: Man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child

Kentucky State Police said Jordan Blake Taylor was arrested Sunday.
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man in Kentucky faces a murder charge after the death of a young child.

Kentucky State Police said 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor was arrested Sunday.

Police said they were contacted Sunday by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office regarding the investigation into the death of a 3-year-old child in a Whitley County community.

First responders found the child unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Taylor is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Court documents obtained by WKYT show Taylor was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

When Sheriff Bill Elliotte inquired into the child’s injuries, he said Taylor’s explanation for them being accidental wasn’t consistent with what they saw.

“There were bruises on all areas of the body, not just one area,” Elliotte said. “They were in different stages of healing.”

Bruises reportedly ranged from the child’s head to her feet.

Taylor is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 27.

The child’s body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

