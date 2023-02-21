Ranked choice voting targeted in bill introduced by lawmakers

(GRAYDC)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation is moving forward in the House that will prohibit rank choice voting in Idaho.

In the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday morning, Rep. Dale Hawkins introduced legislation that will prohibit county election offices from using ranked choice voting, or instant runoff voting, to conduct an election or nomination of any candidate in the State of Idaho, for any local government, statewide, or federal elective office.

Currently, two states use rank choice voting, Alaska and Maine. Under the system in Alaska, candidates participate in a nonpartisan primary system, and the four candidates with the most votes in the primary election would have their names placed on the general election ballot. Voters list the candidates in order of preference, and there is a runoff until until one candidate receives a majority of the votes.

“Nevada just put it on their ballot through initiative, and now is statewide in Nevada. It’s in 11 counties in California. it’s in several counties Washington and Oregon, so it’s starting to make a move across the state , so this action is preemptive,” Hawkins said.

The legislation was passed by the committee and approved for printing. It will possibly receive a public hearing at a future date

In a recent Idaho Republican Party column, IDGOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon called rank choice voting a “silly idea”.

