Salmon man arrested in Blaine County on felony drug possession

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search of Owens’ vehicle and found controlled substances.
Salmon man arrested in Blaine County on felony drug possession
Salmon man arrested in Blaine County on felony drug possession(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man from Salmon was arrested on Monday on a felony drug arrest in Blaine County.

36-year-old Donald James Owens was arrested near Hospital Drive south of Ketchum on Hwy. 75 Monday evening.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search of Owens’ vehicle and found controlled substances.

Owens was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of less than three ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Owens is in the custody of the Blaine County Detention Center pending arraignment.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Behind the Business: Buffalo Café
Behind the Business: Buffalo Café

Latest News

House fire in Twin Falls highlights the need for proper smoke detectors in your home
House fire in Twin Falls highlights the need for proper smoke detectors for your home
Elections
Some important issues on Twin Falls County’s ballot this March election cycle
Legislation pertaining to TikTok and voter guides make it out of committee
Legislation pertaining to TikTok and voter guides make it out of committee
Polls across the state close at 7:30 p.m.
Student ID and Electoral College legislation heading to Senate after passing House