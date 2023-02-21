Salmon man arrested in Blaine County on felony drug possession

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man from Salmon was arrested on Monday on a felony drug arrest in Blaine County.

36-year-old Donald James Owens was arrested near Hospital Drive south of Ketchum on Hwy. 75 Monday evening.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search of Owens’ vehicle and found controlled substances.

Owens was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of less than three ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Owens is in the custody of the Blaine County Detention Center pending arraignment.

