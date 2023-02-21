SCOTUS: Student loan repayments remain in limbo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Education released data that breaks down student loan relief applications by congressional district.

The report shows - at least 30% of eligible borrowers were approved for student loan relief before the program was blocked in November.

When broken down by average income- the vast majority of applications came from the bottom 80% of each congressional districts.

If passed, the plan would offer up to $20,000 of individual debt forgiveness to millions of low and middle-income borrowers. However, ongoing legal challenges have prevented people from actually receiving relief - even if their applications have already been approved.

Right now, oral arguments are scheduled for February 28th.

If the Supreme Court rules on the case before June 30th of this year, you’d have to start making student loan payments by the end of August - and the accruing interest, which had been halted at the start of the pandemic, would begin again.

