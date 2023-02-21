SCOTUS: Student loan repayments remain in limbo

The report shows - at least 30% of eligible borrowers were approved for student loan relief before the program was blocked in November.
SCOTUS: Student loan repayments remain in limbo
SCOTUS: Student loan repayments remain in limbo(WDAM)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Department of Education released data that breaks down student loan relief applications by congressional district.

The report shows - at least 30% of eligible borrowers were approved for student loan relief before the program was blocked in November.

When broken down by average income- the vast majority of applications came from the bottom 80% of each congressional districts.

If passed, the plan would offer up to $20,000 of individual debt forgiveness to millions of low and middle-income borrowers. However, ongoing legal challenges have prevented people from actually receiving relief - even if their applications have already been approved.

Right now, oral arguments are scheduled for February 28th.

If the Supreme Court rules on the case before June 30th of this year, you’d have to start making student loan payments by the end of August - and the accruing interest, which had been halted at the start of the pandemic, would begin again.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Behind the Business: Buffalo Café
Behind the Business: Buffalo Café

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {2/21/2023}
New report shows Idaho employment is on an upward trend
New report shows Idaho employment is on an upward trend
Ranked choice voting targeted in bill introduced by lawmakers
Magic Valley Symphony Concert
Magic Valley Symphony invites all area 4th graders to special concert