Some important issues on Twin Falls County’s ballot this March election cycle

In just a little less than a month from now, elections will be taking place, and while this may not be a presidential election or midterms, there are some important things on the ballot that could affect you if passed.
Elections
Elections(WWBT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In just a little less than a month from now, elections will be taking place, and while this may not be a presidential election or midterms, there are some important things on the ballot that could affect you if passed.

According to the Twin Falls County Clerk’s Office, three levies for the Cassia, Hansen, and Twin Falls School Districts, and one bond for the Castleford School District are on this year’s march ballot.

“For those voters that will be voting in those school districts, you can see the sample ballots on our website at TwinFallsCounty.org, said County Clerk Kristina Glascock.” “That would be located under election information where you can research the ballot and the ballot question.”

According to Glascock, Cassia’s levy will cost just under $65 per $100,000 of taxable value.

Hansen’s will cost just under $45 per $100,000,

Twin Falls’ will cost $75 per $100,000.

And Castleford’s bond will cost $131 per $100,000.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Wood River Valley dentist arrested on charges of felony domestic violence
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Behind the Business: Buffalo Café
Behind the Business: Buffalo Café

Latest News

Legislation pertaining to TikTok and voter guides make it out of committee
Legislation pertaining to TikTok and voter guides make it out of committee
Polls across the state close at 7:30 p.m.
Student ID and Electoral College legislation heading to Senate after passing House
Inside the Idaho State Capitol building (Source: KMVT 2017)
Legislation pertaining to TikTok and voter guides make it out of committee
Vaccine
Legislation prohibiting vaccine passports makes it out of the House