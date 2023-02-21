Some important issues on Twin Falls County’s ballot this March election cycle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In just a little less than a month from now, elections will be taking place, and while this may not be a presidential election or midterms, there are some important things on the ballot that could affect you if passed.

According to the Twin Falls County Clerk’s Office, three levies for the Cassia, Hansen, and Twin Falls School Districts, and one bond for the Castleford School District are on this year’s march ballot.

“For those voters that will be voting in those school districts, you can see the sample ballots on our website at TwinFallsCounty.org, said County Clerk Kristina Glascock.” “That would be located under election information where you can research the ballot and the ballot question.”

According to Glascock, Cassia’s levy will cost just under $65 per $100,000 of taxable value.

Hansen’s will cost just under $45 per $100,000,

Twin Falls’ will cost $75 per $100,000.

And Castleford’s bond will cost $131 per $100,000.

