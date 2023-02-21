Student ID and Electoral College legislation heading to Senate after passing House

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation that will prohibit the use of student identification at election polls is heading to Senate, after easily passing through the House on Monday.

On a 59 to 11 vote, HB124 passed through the House and is now heading across the rotunda. The bill fell along party lines with all the Democrats voting against it.

Bill sponsor, Tina Lambert, told the House members Monday that it is important that Idahoans know their elections are secure, and there is concern that student identification cards are susceptible to fraud. Additionally, she told the committee that students do not need to show proof of identification to get a student ID card.

Her bill would amend section 34-1113 of Idaho Code for acceptable identification at the polls:

An Idaho driver’s license or identification card issued by the Idaho transportation department;

A passport or an identification card, including a photograph, issued by an agency of the United States government;

A tribal identification card, including a photograph;

A license to carry concealed weapons issued under section 18-3302 , Idaho Code, or an enhanced license to carry concealed weapons issued under section 18-3302K , Idaho Code.

However, those who voted against it said some students do not have the resources to obtain a drivers license or Idaho ID card, as student IDs are free to students.

“I would encourage a no vote, and I would encourage a recognition that we want people to vote, and not to discourage people to vote in any way, especially young people who are old enough to serve in our military, Rep. John Gannon said.

Lambert countered by saying, “Again I just want to encourage us all to take voting very seriously, and I will just comment that an18-year-old in the military does have a military ID card so that can be used for voting also,” Lambert said.

Gannon said he is pleased that this session there is legislation in the works that would authorize ITD to give a free identification card to anyone who cannot afford one. It would be good for up to four years and can be used for voting.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane recently said in the November 2022 Election, Idaho Drivers Licenses were used as identification roughly 99% of the time, and of the nearly 600,000 ballots cast, only 104 voters used a student ID.

Additionally, said he is not aware of any widespread voter fraud using student ID cards, but he support Lambert’s bill.

----------------

Another pieces of legislation is moving form the House to the Senate. is a resolution that reaffirms the importance of the Electoral College, and Idaho’s commitment to protecting it.

Rep. Heather Scott said the aim of HCR2 is to raise awareness on what a popular vote system could do to small states like Idaho. She told house members the Electoral College gives a voice to small states and rural voters.

Additionally, she said her concern is15 states have joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The compact in part is designed to ensure that the candidate who receives the most votes nationwide is elected president. In 2000 and 2016 the presidential candidate who received the most votes lost the election.

Scott also said the Electoral College gives presidential candidates a reason to pay attention to small states, but one Rep. Ilana Rubel said she disagreed and had some issues with some of the language in the resolution.

“You will only see presidential candidates in seven swing states. They will never show their face in Idaho. They will never be forming policies to shape to Idaho, because we are a total forgone conclusion,” Rubel said. “I think there is a legitimate other side to this. if the winner were the national popular vote, every voter in Idaho would matter.”

HCR2 also urges the Idaho Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State to join the Idaho legislature in opposing any efforts to repeal or nullify the Electoral College process.

