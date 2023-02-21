What are the current housing trends for Southern Idaho?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being a seller’s market for the past couple of years, that bubble has burst and now the housing market is trending towards being buyer friendly.

What that means is there are more options for interested home buyers, and buyers are also have the possibility to get closing costs paid for along with other concessions during the purchase of a home, which isn’t a possibility when it’s a seller’s market.

However, while interest rates are currently sitting at about 6.85%, some experts are suggesting by later this spring, for them to slowly start declining again, but not as low as they were in 2021.

“But I do anticipate seeing them in the 5′s, maybe even the high 4′s, but what that is also going to do again when we see those rates drop is a huge influx of buyers come into the market again, so the market will shift into a seller’s market if rates get any kind of a drop into the 5′s,” said Eddee Gallegos, a loan officer with Premiere Mortgage Resources.

Gallegos says there is a lot of factors that play into the housing market and the current interest rate.

Based off of the most recent permits that have been pulled in both Jerome and Twin Falls counties, multiple family units are now more common than single family dwellings.

“That shortage of housing, keeps house prices up and it keeps rental prices up, so that’s why we’re seeing that influx is because there is a housing shortage, it’s not just that there is a shortage of inventory of course in the purchase market, but also in the rental market,” said Gallegos.

If you are interested in learning more, on Thursday night at SilverCreek Realty Group on Falls Ave, there will be a two hour discussion hosted by Gallegos and realtor Suzy Young, talking about the housing market trends.

It will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and anyone is invited.

The address for SilverCreek Realty is 450 Falls Ave, STE 100, Twin Falls, ID.

