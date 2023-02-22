CSI cheer headed to California for nationals

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI cheer team will compete for a national championship this weekend.

The Golden Eagles are going to Anaheim, California for the USA Collegiate Championships. The event starts Saturday.

CSI grabbed 11th place at the University Cheer Association National Championships in Florida last year.

