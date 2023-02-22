Idaho-native College of Southern Idaho students receive scholarships in renewable energy

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A partnership between the College of Southern Idaho and Magic Valley Energy continues to grow as the company issued its second set of scholarships to CSI Students.

Idaho natives, Marysol Cruz of Blackfoot and Twin Falls’ Mykah Bonaparte were the recipients of one thousand and five hundred dollars respectively to help further their studies in the world of renewable energy.

For the two second-year students, the funds mean a better chance to focus on their studies, rather than worrying about finances, as they enter the workforce.

“A lot of it, too, comes in the confidence that Magic Valley Energy had in me to want to be like, ‘we want to put forth our funds to you because we feel like you’re somebody we’d like in our industry,”’ says Cruz. “That’s really good, that’s really nice, I appreciated that.”

The College of Southern Idaho Applied Technology and Innovation Center is one of the school’s proudest programs, boasting a 100% job placement rate.

