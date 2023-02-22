IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(IHOP/Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Breakfast fans, the greatest day of the year is upon us.

IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Caldwell teacher is facing abuse charges
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Behind the Business: Buffalo Café
Behind the Business: Buffalo Café

Latest News

Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US ‘big mistake’
Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee