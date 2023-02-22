Jerome students celebrate National FFA Week by driving their tractors to school

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A group of students in Jerome caught the attention of their fellow students at Jerome High School on Tuesday by driving their tractors to school. The students did it to raise awareness about the importance of agriculture in people’s lives for National FFA Week.

Around 7:00 am Tuesday morning down the street from Jerome High School at the Judicial Annex Building, students were not hopping into their cars, but into tractors instead.

Soon after, the students took their tractors out of park, and drove them down to Jerome High School.

“This is the warmest time I have driven my tractor. Normally it is twenty degrees, and the wind is blowing in my face,” said Jerome High School student Amanda Jackson.

The students did it in honor of National FFA week. Since Tuesday was the students first day back to school since the start of FFA week, they wanted to kick things off with a “Drive your Tractor to School Day”. The event was organized by Jerome FFA.

“This is actually only our 4th year doing it. We first started with only two tractors, and every year it has gradually increased so we are happy with our ten and getting kids here,” said Jerome FFA advisor Nicole Lebsack.

She added the sight of a tractor coming into a school parking lot starts the conversation amongst students about what FFA week is and why agriculture is important.

“A lot of our students here in Jerome do not grow up on the farm. We have a lot of kids who live in the city,” Lebsack said.

Jerome High School student Jonathan Young added, “When we bring our tractors and teach them all the stuff about farming, that’s when they start to appreciate it more and, how they get their food.”

Jackson, who was one of the few women to drive a tractor to school Tuesday, said the event also opens the door for her to talk about the role of women in farming.

“I personally grew up on a farm. I am just as strong as my brothers , and I can do just as much as them being a girl,” Jackson said.

At the end, some of the students said they wish they could drive a tractor to school every day.

“Tractor all day. They are way funner, bigger, better,” said Young with a laugh and smile.

