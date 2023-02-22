Miller, Judy Marie

TWIN FALLS—Judy Marie Miller, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Twin Falls on February 19, 2023.

Judy was born on December 23rd, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Kenneth and Adeline McCammon. She is the 7th of 9 children, 8 brothers, and 1 sister. She attended schools in the Bliss area.

She met and married Joseph Miller on July 19, 1963. She was a tough Army wife for 20 years and made the best of every place they were stationed over the years. They had three kids during that time. She was able to experience most of the United States and parts of Europe.

She was preceded in death by parents; Kenneth McCammon Sr., Adeline Kuhn, step-father; Alfred Kuhn, whom she absolutely adored! She is also preceded in death by her brothers; Bob McCammon, Max McCammon, Harvey McCammon, Kenneth McCammon Jr., Ervine McCammon, her sister; Barbra Ross, and her eldest son; Bennie Miller.

She is survived by her brothers Mike McCammon, Pat McCammon, her son Lyle Miller, and her daughter Cindy Elliott, 10 grandkids, Dakota Miller, Autum Horvath, Bridget Cara Nebeker, Paige Miller, Faith Miller, Kylie Lowe, Kaitlyn Winkles, Parker Miller, Hailey Elliott, and Wade Elliott, she was blessed with 14 great grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. demaraysjerome.com

