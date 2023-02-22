Miller, Judy Marie

February 19, 2023, age 78
Judy Marie Miller, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Twin Falls on February 19, 2023.
Judy Marie Miller, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Twin Falls on February 19, 2023.(Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS—Judy Marie Miller, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Twin Falls on February 19, 2023.

Judy was born on December 23rd, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho,  to Kenneth and Adeline McCammon. She is the 7th of 9 children, 8 brothers, and 1 sister. She attended schools in the Bliss area.

She met and married Joseph Miller on July 19, 1963. She was a tough Army wife for 20 years and made the best of every place they were stationed over the years. They had three kids during that time. She was able to experience most of the United States and parts of Europe.

She was preceded in death by parents; Kenneth McCammon Sr., Adeline Kuhn, step-father; Alfred Kuhn, whom she absolutely adored!  She is also preceded in death by her brothers; Bob McCammon, Max McCammon, Harvey McCammon, Kenneth McCammon Jr., Ervine McCammon, her sister; Barbra Ross, and her eldest son; Bennie Miller.

She is survived by her brothers Mike McCammon, Pat McCammon, her son Lyle Miller, and her daughter Cindy Elliott, 10 grandkids, Dakota Miller, Autum Horvath, Bridget Cara Nebeker, Paige Miller, Faith Miller, Kylie Lowe, Kaitlyn Winkles, Parker Miller, Hailey Elliott, and Wade Elliott, she was blessed with 14 great grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. demaraysjerome.com

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Caldwell teacher is facing abuse charges
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour
Accident near the Hansen Bridge closes a portion of Hwy. 50 for over an hour

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Rost, Cyndi Irene
Carmelita Price Nielsen, a 96-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, February 20,...
Price Nielsen, Carmelita
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Claiborn, William L.
John Wesley Kootstra, 67, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023...
Kootstra, John Wesley