Perkes hits game-winner to send Carey to 18th straight state tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Carey boys basketball team is going to the state tournament once again.

Carsn Perkes hit a game-winning floater with about two seconds left to lift the Panthers to a Snake River Conference championship over Castleford Tuesday.

(2) Carey 53, (1) Castleford 51

It’s the 18th straight time the Panthers have made the state tournament, according to the school.

SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONSOLATION BRACKET

(6) Valley 54, (5) Lighthouse Christian 48

Valley will play Castleford Thursday at 7 p.m. over at Jerome High School for the conference’s second and final spot at state.

