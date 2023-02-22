Price Nielsen, Carmelita

BURLEY—Carmelita Price Nielsen, a 96-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at Highland Estates Assisted Living, in Burley.

Carma was born July 11, 1926, in Heyburn, Idaho, where she lived and grew and attended school 1st through 12th grade. Mom’s parents were Earl Fritz Price and Iona LaFern Nealis Price. On Mom’s 16th birthday, July 11, 1942, she married Julius Earl Nielsen. They were married 68 years before Dad died in 2010. To this family was born three children: daughters, Judith Nielsen and JoAnn Jensen; and son, Kelly Earl Nielsen.

Carma worked at the rationing station in Burley throughout World War II. Dad had been drafted into the United States Army and Mom worked and also finished her high school diploma. During the war Dad was taken prisoner of war and, for a long time, Mom didn’t know if she was married still or a widow.

After the war Carma worked at Safeway in Burley, as a cashier at a bank, at Minidoka County Assessor’s Office, Rupert Abstract Company, and as clerk for the District Magistrate Court of Minidoka County.

Mom and Dad moved to Parma, Idaho, where they lived for 35 years and she worked as secretary for the Superintendent of Amalgamated Sugar Company.

After Mom and Dad retired, in 1988, they did some traveling but really got to travel in 1990 when they were called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Preston, England. They served for 18 months and loved being there and meeting the people. A few years later they worked in the Boise Idaho Temple.

Mother was always active and involved in school, community and church. She loved spoiling her four grandsons, Scott, Clint, Brett, and Jeremy. She has 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandsons. Family was always her top priority.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Iona Price; her husband, J. Earl Nielsen; her son, Kelly Earl Nielsen; and her in-laws.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

We wish to thank ALL the wonderful people at Highland Estates Memory Care for their love and special care of our mother while she was a resident there.

