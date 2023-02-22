Propane truck catches fire in Rupert, causing one-mile area to be evacuated

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A propane delivery truck and a van collided near the Minidoka County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

The accident happened at the intersection of Hwy. 25 and 200-East Baseline in Rupert at around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Slick driving conditions caused a passenger van driven by an 18-year-old female from Dryden, Washington and a Kenworth Propane truck, driven by a 42-year-old male from Burley to collide.

The semi was hauling a 5-thousand pound propane tank, and it rolled off the road way and caught fire.

Multiple fire and rescue units responded, as well as the Minidoka County Sheriff and Idaho State Police.

All the fire crews could do was wait for the propane to burn off before they could attempt any salvage. As a precaution residents within a mile radius of the crash were evacuated.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The drivers of both the vehicles did not sustain any injuries and the cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

