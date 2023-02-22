School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Schools across the country, including right here in Idaho, were challenged by false threats of a shooting on Wednesday.

Canyon Ridge High School dismissed students from school at 12:05 p.m. after a false report of an active shooter sent multiple law enforcement agencies to the scene. The Twin Falls Police Department conducted three sweeps of the building before giving the all-clear.

The College of Southern Idaho and Twin Falls High School both went into a soft lockdown, but that has since been lifted.

Classes at CSI resume at 1 p.m.

Nearby Kimberly schools went on a Hall Check, meaning that the outside doors were locked, but classes remained as normal.

Cassia law enforcement officers received a false report of a threat at Burley High School from an anonymous caller with a foreign accent. Officers secured Burley High School to ensure that all students and staff are safe and that no viable threat was present.

Caldwell High School is currently on lockdown.

Several law enforcement agencies in Idaho – including those in Ada County — are getting fake school shooting reports called in to 911 Dispatch centers. The calls have been checked and none of the reports have been valid. Investigators are working to track the source of the calls. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) February 22, 2023

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield weighed in on the false reports and issued this statement, “I am aware that several schools were impacted today by threats of violence, and that the threats do not appear to be valid,” Critchfield explained. “State Department of Education staff have been in touch with districts and will continue to stay apprised of the situation. I’m thankful for the quick action from school administrators and law enforcement to ensure the safety of students in the affected schools.”

According to the Caldwell Police Department, “in the past week, similar instances involving hoax calls into schools have occurred in Oregon, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada.”

The Twin Falls Police Department released this statement, “the Active Shooter Alarm was part of a nationwide hoax and there is no danger.”

The reports were taken seriously and law enforcement agencies, as well as school administration, remain on high alert.

