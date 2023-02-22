The ‘Stop Lava Ridge’ movement is seeing support on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Controversy continues to swirl around the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project and as the draft of the environmental impact survey is being released, state and federal officials are voicing concern about the project.

In a letter earlier this month, Governor Brad Little was joined by Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke, Congressman Mike Simpson and both Idaho Senators Risch and Crapo who penned a letter to the BLM noting the lack of community support for the project.

Here in the Magic Valley, a group called Stop Lava Ridge has been seeing a groundswell of support - holding meetings with hundreds of residents sharing their displeasure with the proposal.

Now, the group is working on new events that will help people put their frustrations to work.

“We’re doing a couple small workshops where we’re helping people write their comment letters to the BLM. We’re just trying to do it on a smaller basis so we can give a little more one-on-one attention.” Said Dean Dimond from Stoop Lava Ridge.

Dimond says seeing support from the statehouse has been encouraging - and tells anyone who wants to learn more about their effort to visit the Stop Lava Ridge Facebook page.

