Three Kimberly softball players will compete at the next level

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three Kimberly softball players will play collegiate softball.

Catcher/utility Madi Clark, outfielder Tawni Rasmussen, and catcher/utility Jenni Taylor signed with colleges Tuesday afternoon.

Clark will play at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan, Rasmussen will play at Division III Rockford University in Illinois, and Taylor will play at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon.

