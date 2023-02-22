Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man is facing a slew of charges, including child sexual abuse.

Tyler Veenendaal is charged with lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and child sexual abuse, by causing or having sexual contact with a minor. Both are felony charges.

His bond was set at $100,000 of which he posted a surety bond.

The 34-year-old also faces three misdemeanor charges, two counts of battery and one count of assault.

Both cases were filed in district court last Thursday.

