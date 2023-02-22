White Pine Elementary students give back to their community

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At White Pine Elementary school in Burley, students are making a difference for residents in the gem state by building mats and blankets for the Magic Valley Humanitarian Center, which will then be donated to people who have no where to sleep.

“I think it’s so easy to become a me, me, me, what’s in it for me, what do I get, and not think beyond ourselves,” said Amy Despain, who is the librarian at the school.

February is kindness month at White Pine Elementary, but the last week is called service week, when all students are able to participate and give back.

This is their second year doing this project in conjunction with the Humanitarian Center, which is based in Rupert.

“This year we have added blankets, we’ve got 12 baby blankets and 12 big people blankets that the kids are all doing,” said Despain.

One 3rd grader says this project is something she has had fun with, and looked forward to doing the project again this year.

“Some people need stuff and so we are making them beds and pillows and blankets, so I like doing that,” said Hannah Haynes, who is a 3rd grader.

The organizers hope that the lessons the students learn will stick with them through the rest of their lives.

“I think it’s super important even at this young age that they learn to see and help other people and realize that there is more than them,” said Despain.

