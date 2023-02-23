Behind the Business: Magic Valley Manor - Assisted Living

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Built in 1909 – what is now called the Magic Valley Manor has been serving the community of Wendell, in one form or another, for well over a century.

“I don’t know how many people I’ve run into that were either born here, or their parents were born here.”

Now, this historic building is a state licensed assisted living facility for individuals who might be struggling with behavioral or mental health disorders.

“Most of our clients are referred to us by the state, and they’re looking for a place to live – a place to sort of get through all of their crises’ and settle down a little bit,” said Scott Burpee – Magic Valley Manor.

Scott Burpee, and his wife Anita Burpee, own and operate the facility through Secure Housing LLC.

They say the Magic Valley Manor is unique – but with any mental health facility, there is sometimes a negative stigma associated with the residents.

“Every now and then we run into some pushback – which I think you run into in any community.” “Some of them don’t always mix well in the public - This isn’t a jail, this isn’t even a secure facility, it’s an open campus. So, the clientele are free to come and go as they please,” said Burpee.

The Burpees are fully aware of the fact that their residents require a special level of care. But they also realize that compassion is a major part of any type of recovery process.

“How do we know that we couldn’t be I a car accident and have a head injury… or something like that and be in the same boat,’ added Burpee.

Travis Walker is a resident at the Manor - he’s grateful to have an opportunity to reset his life after making a few mistakes in his past.

“It makes me feel wonderful, It puts me closer to my family, even though I don’t know where they’re at or what’s happening to them – I’m freer now to search and find out how they’re doing and what’s going on with them,” said Walker.

Currently the Magic Valley Manor has rooms for 37 residents, but due to staffing shortages - they are not full.

“It’s hard to find staffing, so we try not to take in clients that are going to require more staff than what we have,” said Scott Burpee.

The Burpees say anyone is welcome to come and tour the facility if they have questions - and see all the work being done on a daily basis.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.