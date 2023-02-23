Buhl boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl boys basketball team beat Kimberly once again Wednesday to secure a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship.

For the third time in four matchups this season, the Indians topped the Bulldogs.

(2) Buhl 58, (1) Kimberly 52

It’s the first SCIC title for Buhl since 2016.

Both teams are qualified for the 3A state tournament next week.

