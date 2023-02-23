Buhl boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016

The Indians beat Kimberly in the SCIC championship game Wednesday
The Indians beat Kimberly in the SCIC championship game Wednesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl boys basketball team beat Kimberly once again Wednesday to secure a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship.

For the third time in four matchups this season, the Indians topped the Bulldogs.

(2) Buhl 58, (1) Kimberly 52

It’s the first SCIC title for Buhl since 2016.

Both teams are qualified for the 3A state tournament next week.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Caldwell teacher is facing abuse charges

Latest News

The Spartans book their first trip to the state tournament since 2020
Minico goes on the road and beats Twin Falls in Great Basin title game
The Indians beat Kimberly in the SCIC championship game Wednesday
Buhl boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
The Spartans book their first trip to the state tournament since 2020
Minico goes on the road and beats Twin Falls in Great Basin title game
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)