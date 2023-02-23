Canyon Ridge H.S. shooting threat WAS a hoax, local and state officials comment on the day’s events

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Parents in Twin Falls are breathing a sigh of relief today, after an active shooter threat at Canyon Ridge High School turned out to be a hoax.

According to law enforcement, multiple cities in Idaho were hit with false reports of active shooter incidents at local schools.

Law enforcement believe it to be part of a nationwide hoax, as other states had similar incidents. Even though it turned out to be a hoax, it was still a traumatic event for parents, and students, at Canyon Ridge High School.

A little bit before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Twin Falls Communication Center received a call on its non-emergency dispatch line - of shots being fired, and one person injured at Canyon Ridge High School, with the possibility of more people being injured.

Local law enforcement immediately responded, and the school with roughly 1,500 students and staff, was put on lock down. More than hour later, after conducting three sweeps of the school, police were able to confirm there was no active threat.

After everything was cleared, parents were able to be reunited with children, with tears in their eyes and hugs that seemed to last forever....

“I am relieved that I was able to come and hold him in my arms, because that is my world,” said Barbara Adkins – CRHS parent.

Due to the false report, CSI issued a shelter in place until emergency crews cleared the area, and canceled morning classes until 1 p.m.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield also issued a statement on the false threats:

“I am aware that several schools were impacted today by threats of violence, and that the threats do not appear to be valid.” “State Department of Education staff have been in touch with districts and will continue to stay apprised of the situation. I’m thankful for the quick action from school administrators and law enforcement to ensure the safety of students in the affected schools.”

Other schools that had reports of active shooters were Nampa, Caldwell, Boise and West Ada just to name a few.

Following the event of Wednesday, officials from the City of Twin Falls, Twin Falls County and the T.F. School District held a press conference at Canyon Ridge High School to answer questions - and to set a clear timeline of events.

The following are statements issued by those officials at the press conference:

Twin Falls Chief of Police – Craig Kingsbury

“This type of call angers me immensely, because somebody put this out and scared so many of us in the community - and caused unrest in many communities throughout our nation.” “We will work with our law enforcement partners including local, state, and federal to do what we can to bring the perpetrators to justice - to find who did this and hold them accountable.”

Superintendent of the Twin Falls School District – Dr. Brady Dickinson

“This is an extremely traumatic experience for kids - and even if your kids don’t go to Canyon Ridge High School - they’ve probably seen news or media releases, or people on Facebook or other sources, talking about these types of things… and I think it’s good that we all check in on our kids.” “Take this time to visit with your kids and process the situation – talk to them about school safety just so that the kids have that opportunity to discuss it.”

Twin Falls City Manager – Travis Rothweiler

“As a father of a kid how goes to Canyon Ridge High School – it was a moment where your heart just stops. So, for all the parents who have kids here… I get it, I understand.” “There is a level of frustration you have because you want to make sure that your kids are safe - and I experienced that.” “I can also tell you that the men and women of the Twin Falls Police Department, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department, as well as the State Police - and our partners on the EMS side and fire… they took extraordinary care to make sure that every single one of our kids were safe.”

Twin Falls County Sheriff – Tom Carter

“it’s absolutely not an accident that this awful thing went as smoothly as it did. That’s because the Chief and I have people on our staff that take this incredibly seriously.” “As we all know, it doesn’t always turn out that it was a hoax – it doesn’t always turn out that everyone showed up when they were supposed to - because they don’t. However, all the parents, not only at this school, but the community needs to understand that the Chief and I are serious about our commitment to work together to get situations like this taken care of.”

