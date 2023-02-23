CSI’s George Showers will run at Eastern Oregon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — George Showers will run at the same school his parents attended.

The former Jerome and current CSI cross country and distance track athlete signed with Eastern Oregon University Wednesday.

George’s dad played football for the Mountaineers.

At CSI, Showers helped the cross country team to two top-10 finishes nationally. He was also a national qualifier last year in the indoor 5,000 meters and outdoor steeplechase.

