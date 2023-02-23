Family of Idaho Falls man mistakenly shot by police files lawsuit for wrongful death

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The family of a man mistakenly shot in an officer-involved shooting is now suing the City of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Joseph Johnson was killed in February 2021 while police were searching for suspect, Tanner Shoesmith, who ran from police during a traffic stop.

Johnson was allegedly wearing dark clothing similar to Shoesmith when Johnson was shot in his own backyard.

Officer Elias Cerdas was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The case was later dismissed on the condition that officer Cerdas complete 100 hours of gun training - and use of force training, and be on supervised patrol for a year.

Johnson’s family claims that officer Cerdas’ irresponsible and excessive use of force led to the wrongful death of Joseph Johnson.

The amount of money was not listed in the lawsuit.

A scheduling conference for the attorneys from both sides is set for April 12th.

