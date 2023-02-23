ITD is looking for public comments on proposed changes to the Burley/Heyburn I-84 Exit

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Changes to the I-84 interchanges at Burley and Heyburn are on the way - and now the Idaho Transportation Department has four possible plans available for public comment.

The plans will be discussed in person on Wednesday March 1st at the Burley Hampton Inn from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - and an online comment period will be open from March 2nd through March 15th.

The goal of the project is to ensure the interstate can manage the growing southern Idaho population without massive increases in traffic in the area.

To view the proposed plans - and learn more about the public comment period, Click Here.

