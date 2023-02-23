Lawmaker aims to bring execution by firing squad back to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho House Ways and Means committee is advancing a piece of legislation for a future public hearing that would bring back execution by firing squad

Rep. Bruce Skaug, who has been very busy this legislative session, told the Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday that Idaho should have the firing squad as a secondary means of execution when lethal injection is not possible.

Skaug referenced that Gerald Pizzuto was scheduled for execution in December, but it could not be carried out because the Idaho Department of Corrections was not unable to obtain the lethal injection drugs. Additionally, he said the way it stands now the materials for lethal injections may not be available anytime soon, and Idaho needs a back up so sentences can be carried out.

Rep. Ilana Rubel asked Skaug if death by firing squad would be an inhumane way of executing someone, and a violation of someone’s 8th Amendment rights.

“I am not an expert on the matter. What I have read is there can be 10 seconds of extreme pain before death, that I find in my personal opinion more humane than lethal injection,” Skaug said. “Lethal injection gets botched 6% to 8% of the time.”

According to the Idaho Department of Corrections there are eight people on death row at this time.

