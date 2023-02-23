Minico goes on the road and beats Twin Falls in Great Basin title game
The Spartans book their first trip to the state tournament since 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico boys basketball team is playing their best ball at the right time.
The third-seeded Spartans downed top-seed Twin Falls in their own gym Wednesday night in the Great Basin Conference championship game.
(3) Minico 49, (1) Twin Falls 41
Minico wins the 4A District 4 region for the first time since 2020. The Spartans earn a spot in the 4A state tournament next week.
GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONSOLATION BRACKET
(2) Jerome 44, (5) Mountain Home 30
Twin Falls will host Jerome Friday for the conference’s second spot at state.
