Minico goes on the road and beats Twin Falls in Great Basin title game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico boys basketball team is playing their best ball at the right time.

The third-seeded Spartans downed top-seed Twin Falls in their own gym Wednesday night in the Great Basin Conference championship game.

(3) Minico 49, (1) Twin Falls 41

Minico wins the 4A District 4 region for the first time since 2020. The Spartans earn a spot in the 4A state tournament next week.

Tonight's win at Twin Falls in the Great Basin championship game was pretty sweet for Minico Head Coach Brady Trenkle.



He's a 1994 grad of Twin Falls!#idpreps pic.twitter.com/UPLdxldcpp — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) February 23, 2023

GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONSOLATION BRACKET

(2) Jerome 44, (5) Mountain Home 30

Twin Falls will host Jerome Friday for the conference’s second spot at state.

