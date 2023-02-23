Minico goes on the road and beats Twin Falls in Great Basin title game

The Spartans book their first trip to the state tournament since 2020
The Spartans book their first trip to the state tournament since 2020
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico boys basketball team is playing their best ball at the right time.

The third-seeded Spartans downed top-seed Twin Falls in their own gym Wednesday night in the Great Basin Conference championship game.

(3) Minico 49, (1) Twin Falls 41

Minico wins the 4A District 4 region for the first time since 2020. The Spartans earn a spot in the 4A state tournament next week.

GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONSOLATION BRACKET

(2) Jerome 44, (5) Mountain Home 30

Twin Falls will host Jerome Friday for the conference’s second spot at state.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Caldwell teacher is facing abuse charges

Latest News

Buhl boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
Buhl boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
The Indians beat Kimberly in the SCIC championship game Wednesday
Buhl boys basketball wins first conference title since 2016
The Spartans book their first trip to the state tournament since 2020
Minico goes on the road and beats Twin Falls in Great Basin title game
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)
Maine High School Basketball Tournaments: Wednesday (5:30 PM)