A Rec Center in Twin Falls continues to gain momentum, feasibility study to be presented to City Council

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Committee will be making a presentation to the Twin Falls City Council on Monday, the 27th.

This meeting will be a feasibility study to ask some of the new council members to support a new Recreational Center to be built in Twin Falls.

Wendy Davis is the Director of Twin Falls Parks and Rec, she says everything is in motion to move forward. But one significant hurdle remains – a location.

“We just need a physical location, somewhere in Twin Falls. So, filling typical spaces in a community recreational center - the location becomes really critical to finalizing that list of spaces and so we’re kind of to that place where we need know where this will be,” said Davis.

