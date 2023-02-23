A Rec Center in Twin Falls continues to gain momentum, feasibility study to be presented to City Council

Wendy Davis is the Director of Twin Falls Parks and Rec, she says everything is in motion to move forward. But one significant hurdle remains – a location.
Momentum for a Rec Center in Twin Falls continues to gain steam, feasibility study to be...
Momentum for a Rec Center in Twin Falls continues to gain steam, feasibility study to be presented to City Council(KMVT-NEWS)
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Committee will be making a presentation to the Twin Falls City Council on Monday, the 27th.

This meeting will be a feasibility study to ask some of the new council members to support a new Recreational Center to be built in Twin Falls.

Wendy Davis is the Director of Twin Falls Parks and Rec, she says everything is in motion to move forward. But one significant hurdle remains – a location.

“We just need a physical location, somewhere in Twin Falls. So, filling typical spaces in a community recreational center - the location becomes really critical to finalizing that list of spaces and so we’re kind of to that place where we need know where this will be,” said Davis.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Caldwell teacher is facing abuse charges

Latest News

ITD is looking for public comments on proposed changes to the Burley/Heyburn I-84 Exit
ITD is looking for public comments on proposed changes to the Burley/Heyburn I-84 Exit
Behind the Business: Magic Valley Manor - Assisted Living
Behind the Business: Magic Valley Manor - Assisted Living
Winter driving conditions - Know what mother nature has planned before hitting the road
Winter driving conditions - know what mother nature has planned before hitting the road
Lawmaker aims to bring execution by firing squad back to Idaho
Lawmaker aims to bring execution by firing squad back to Idaho