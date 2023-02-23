CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two have been arrested in the shooting near the College of Idaho campus earlier this week.

Caldwell Police identified Milo Yerby of Middleton and Traystin Riach of Meridian as the suspects in Sunday morning’s shooting.

Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho (KMVT-NEWS)

The 19-year-olds are charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm at a dwelling, riot, and intimidating a witness - all felony charges.

With assistance from the Meridian and Garden City Police Department’s Impact Team, the two were arrested on Wednesday at their homes without force or incident.

Caldwell Police are encouraging anyone with any more information on the shooting to call 343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at (208)454-7531.

