Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho

The two were arrested on Wednesday at their homes without force or incident.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two have been arrested in the shooting near the College of Idaho campus earlier this week.

Caldwell Police identified Milo Yerby of Middleton and Traystin Riach of Meridian as the suspects in Sunday morning’s shooting.

The 19-year-olds are charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm at a dwelling, riot, and intimidating a witness - all felony charges.

Caldwell Police are encouraging anyone with any more information on the shooting to call 343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at (208)454-7531.

