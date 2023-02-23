Winter driving conditions - Know what mother nature has planned before hitting the road

The National Weather Service in eastern Idaho is responsible for forecasts in Cassia, Minidoka, and Blaine Counties in the Magic and Wood River Valley.
Winter driving conditions - Know what mother nature has planned before hitting the road
Winter driving conditions - Know what mother nature has planned before hitting the road(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With many areas experiencing winter driving conditions, it’s a good idea to be prepared before you head out the door.

The National Weather Service in eastern Idaho is responsible for forecasts in Cassia, Minidoka, and Blaine Counties in the Magic and Wood River Valley.

They say you can do several things before you hit the road, so you know what to expect during your commute.

Knowing the forecast is the first.

“I think the main thing is know what the forecast is in the area that you’re at - and the one you’re traveling to. Then also check 511, or the road conditions on your route and also look at road traffic speeds,” said Mike Hudson, a Meteorologist from the NWS. “We like to look at the cameras a lot on that 511 page it gives you a lot of information. Those are the places I would start with.”)

Even then you may still find yourself in an unexpected weather situation. If you do - slow down.

The weather service says knowing the alerts they issue will also help you stay aware - and having a winter weather kit in your car will help if you do get stuck on the roadways.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Oregon man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Southern Idaho
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Caldwell teacher is facing abuse charges

Latest News

Lawmaker aims to bring execution by firing squad back to Idaho
Lawmaker aims to bring execution by firing squad back to Idaho
file
Lawmaker aims to bring execution by firing squad back to Idaho
Canyon Ridge H.S. shooting threat was a hoax
Canyon Ridge H.S. shooting threat was a hoax (5)
Canyon Ridge H.S. shooting threat was a hoax
Canyon Ridge H.S. shooting threat was a hoax(10)