Winter driving conditions - Know what mother nature has planned before hitting the road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With many areas experiencing winter driving conditions, it’s a good idea to be prepared before you head out the door.

The National Weather Service in eastern Idaho is responsible for forecasts in Cassia, Minidoka, and Blaine Counties in the Magic and Wood River Valley.

They say you can do several things before you hit the road, so you know what to expect during your commute.

Knowing the forecast is the first.

“I think the main thing is know what the forecast is in the area that you’re at - and the one you’re traveling to. Then also check 511, or the road conditions on your route and also look at road traffic speeds,” said Mike Hudson, a Meteorologist from the NWS. “We like to look at the cameras a lot on that 511 page it gives you a lot of information. Those are the places I would start with.”)

Even then you may still find yourself in an unexpected weather situation. If you do - slow down.

The weather service says knowing the alerts they issue will also help you stay aware - and having a winter weather kit in your car will help if you do get stuck on the roadways.

