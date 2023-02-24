Author says companies should move to 4-day work weeks

In a tweet this week, Bernie Sanders said that it’s time to move toward a four-day workweek with no loss of pay.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The job market continues to be strong with just over half a million jobs added in January.

Because of this, more companies are striving to offer the best work-life balance.

Author Joe Mull said recent research has found that some companies have piloted four-day work weeks and found that there was no lack of productivity and employees could keep their same salary.

Mull said going to a four-day work week also helps employees’ quality of life.

“There has been this sort of building up of people saying, ‘I’m tired of my work encroaching into every corner of my life and so what’s important to me is a better qualify of life.’ And for a lot of folks a four-day work week can provide that.”

Mull says that data also shows that in some cases productivity increased with a switch to a four-day work week and an increase in overall health with lowered stress and burn-out.

