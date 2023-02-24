Early voting begins Monday in Twin Falls County

Early voting runs for two weeks, and takes place at the County West building in Twin Falls.
Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.
Early voting begins on Monday.(Jake Brasil)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early voting opens on Monday in Twin Falls County, for the upcoming March 14th election.

Early voting runs for two weeks, and takes place at the County West building in Twin Falls.

On this upcoming election is three levies for Cassia, Hansen and Twin Falls School Districts, and one bond for the Castleford School District.

Election officials did a public test of the ballot counting machines, to ensure the safety and security of the election.

“It’s important for us to be transparent, in our testing procedures, we’ve done a lot of testing before today, but it’s nice to let the public know that we are testing these machines, and they are counting accurately,” said Kristina Glascock the county clerk.

If you haven’t registered yet for the election, you can register in person on March 14, at your polling location.

To register you need a verified ID and proof of residency.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

