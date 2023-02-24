Fit and Well Idaho: Keeping your heart healthy through your diet

The most important factor in a healthy diet is fiber.
Heart healthy diet and exercise can help battle heart disease
Heart healthy diet and exercise can help battle heart disease
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — February is almost over, which means the month recognizing heart health is too, but taking care of your heart is a year round responsibility.

A healthy heart includes regular exercise, but it also means eating a healthy diet, and for dietician Abbigail Sundell with St. Luke’s, the most important factor in keeping your heart healthy.

The most important factor in a healthy diet is fiber.

Adults should be eating 25 to 30 of fiber a day.

Food that are rich in fiber include beans and lentils, broccoli, berries, whole grains, apples and nuts.

“I would say it’s just the most under appreciated component of a balanced diet, especially in relation to heart health and it’s a really easy way to make changes to your diet, just making little changes to your diet, just making those little changes to the whole grains, those whole fruits and vegetables,” said Sundell, a dietician.

She says eating the actual fruits and vegetables is better than fiber supplements, but she says supplements are better than nothing.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho

Latest News

Studies show there are some health benefits to a few short naps a week, but napping daily can...
Studies show the pros and cons of napping.
Community Health Improvement Fund grant applications open now.
Fit and Well Idaho: 'Community Health Improvement Fund' grant applications is now open
Exercising
Fit and Well Idaho: Why exercising is important for heart health
Heart health month is February.
Fit and Well Idaho: Heart health for women