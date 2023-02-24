Impact of school shooting hoax felt beyond Twin Falls, Cassia County officials reflect on a tense day

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The impact of Wednesday’s school emergency hoaxes went far beyond Canyon Ridge High School, with multiple area schools and emergency responders feeling the shockwaves.

Burley High School received a call Wednesday morning from a caller impersonating a teacher - reporting a student being shot.

When local law enforcement responded to the scene, they were able to determine that the call was unsubstantiated, and school resumed.

Superintendent of Cassia Schools Sandra Miller says the event was a learning experience for many involved.

“I believe there was some education that went on, then our students simply carried on. We tried to reinforce the fact that we will do everything in our power to keep you safe when you’re in our schools,” said Miller.

Also affected, local first responders. St. Luke’s Magic Valley went into emergency response mode, bringing in additional staff, flying air St. Luke’s to the scene, checking on-hand blood levels and so on.

The worry for those who coordinate these responses is that repeated false alarms have a negative impact.

“What we’re really concerned about is ‘alarm fatigue.’ This was a contributing factor at the Uvalde school shooting back in May, it’s very difficult to deal with and it’s gained notoriety in term of having its own name, it’s called swatting,” said Abbey Abbondandolo – Director of St. Luke’s Security System.

Swatting is a social media trend that urges participants to send law enforcement to another person’s home, business, or school.

There is no public information about if this hoax originated due to this swatting trend.

