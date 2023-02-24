LDS Church fined for hiding investments from the government

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has agreed to settle allegations that it tried to hide a huge investment fund from the government.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday the LDS Church, and its investment manager, agreed to pay a 5 million dollar fine - connected to the charge that the church hid an approximately 32-billion-dollar investment fund.

According to the SEC the church was concerned disclosing the fund would lead to negative consequences.

To settle the lawsuit-- the LDS Church agreed to pay one million dollars of the fine. Their investment firm - Ensign Peak Advisers - will pay the other four million dollars.

In a statement, the church acknowledged “mistakes” were made and said it now considered the matter closed.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.