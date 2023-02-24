Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With a little over a month left before trial—Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell were in a Fremont County courtroom Thursday morning for a pretrial conference.

Several motions were heard - including one to sever the cases and another regarding mental health.

Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, argued that the state hasn’t turned over evidence and delayed testing in the case. Saying he cannot go through the amount of evidence in the amount of time left before trial.

Multiple county prosecuting attorneys argued on the State’s behalf - saying Prior has been aware of the evidence for over two years.

The State also argued a motion that Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys will use her mental health as a defense.

Vallow-Daybell’s defense says their experts agree that she has a mental illness - but they respect the court saying she is competent for trial, which begins on April 3rd

After the hearing, JJ Vallow’s grandmother talked with KMVT about the hearing and what it feels like to be so close to the start of the trial.

Kay and Larry Woodcock are preparing to spend ten weeks in Boise to get justice for their grandson, JJ Vallow.

JJ’s mother, Lori Vallow-Daybell and her current husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering the then seven-year-old, and his sister, in 2019.

Out of all the hearings they’ve attended - this was the first time the Woodcocks have seen both Daybell’s in the courtroom together.

“Today was the first time I’ve ever seen Lori and Chad together. Through all the hearings and stuff I saw Lori look over one time towards him but Chad just stayed looking ahead or down or talking to his lawyer,” said Kay Vallow-Woodcock- JJ Vallow’s Grandmother.

This was also the first time those in the courtroom saw the pair try to speak to each other between hearings.

They were in court for a series of motions. One topic was Vallow-Daybell’s mental health.

“There’s nothing mental there that made her think she could go kill people and get away with it,” said Kay Vallow-Woodcock.

After years of waiting, the trial is around the corner and the Woodcocks are ready for it.

“I’m ready, it’s kind of maybe a bit surreal. I don’t know if that’s the right word for it. It just feels weird to know that we’ve been looking for this for years and now finally it’s coming and it’s getting close and it’s kind of…. overwhelming maybe,” added Vallow-Woodcock

